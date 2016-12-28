Country Roads, Take me home

28Total Views

By Dan Geohagan

The Parsons Advocate

Thomas, WV- There aren’t too many places in the hectic world today that gives people the feeling of security and a homely touch where they can relax and be with good friends.

Although, if you are a resident of Tucker County you may be surprised to know there is one just right up the road. Country Roads Saloon in Thomas is a fun atmosphere with some of the most friendly and helpful people you have ever met. I met up with owner and proprietor Gary Riggs to see what all is happening up on the mountain.

“Vicki (wife) and I had come up to her class reunion, she went to Southern High School in Oakland,” Said Gary Riggs owner. “Her parents were from Kempton and she was born in Petersburg so she was just kind of showing me her roots. We discovered that the bar, which was called Diamondback Station, was closing.”

Being enchanted by the area of Thomas the feeling of need to be part of the community just came naturally.

“We just fell in love with Thomas,” said Riggs. “I had lived in West Virginia back in the 70’s and 80’s in Moundsville. We both knew about the weather and people so Thomas was the place for us. We wanted to maintain a place for the community with more of a public house atmosphere to have fun and meet with each other.”

When you enter the Country Roads Saloon, you can instantly feel the warm feeling of being somewhere you can kick back and not worry about the hustle and bustle of the outside. A place where everyone welcomes you with a big hello and you can share in conversations about politics and religion without having to carry a firearm.

“We opened Sept. 3, 2015 and from the start the community opened their arms to us,” Said Riggs. “The city government helped us any way they could as well at the mayor and city council. On our first winter we didn’t have a chance to get enough firewood in and one of our patrons brought a big truckload and put it over the fence, having friends plowing our parking lot just to help us get started because we hadn’t had the chance to get everything in operation.”

Not only does Country Roads offer plenty of refreshments but it also has a very nice selection of food prepared on site. Not only do they have a traditional menu, but often times carry specials that are down right delicious.

“Not only in accordance with state law Vicki and my opinion is that any responsible place that serves drinks should offer food to help people without overindulging.” said Riggs. “It gives a full spectrum atmosphere, to be able to come in and have some good food. Everything prepared here is all home cooking. We use local meat and produce or at least as much as we can get during seasons.”

The Country Roads offers karaoke on Friday and Saturday nights with the exception of when they have a live band. The establishment also offers the facility for things such as receptions and bachelor or bachelorette parties. There has even been a wedding there. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 1p.m. to close and Sunday noon to 1 a.m. Country Roads is located at 16454 Appalachian Hwy in Thomas.