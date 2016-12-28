Judge Nelson swears in officials

25Total Views

Chief Judge Lynn A. Nelson swore in the newly elected officials.



Those sworn in are Lori Haynes, Family Court Judge,

Mont Miller and Riley Barb, Magistrates, Brenda Arnold and Debbie Hovatter, Magistrate Assistants,

Sharon Moats Circuit Clerk, Sherri Simmons, County Clerk, and Terry

Fluhardy, Special Deputy Sheriff. Chris Michaels, newly elected Assessor is missing from the photos.

At the annual Christmas dinner, retiring officials Jeanie Bava, Circuit Clerk and Butch Burns, Assessor were recognized for their service to the county .

Also employee David Carr (not p

resent) was recognized for his service as 911 dispatcher (retiring)