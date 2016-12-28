June Marie Felton Hebb   

27Total Views

June Marie Hebb passed away peacefully on December 21, 2016 at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh, her home since November 2009.

“June Bug,” as Cambrian staff affectionately called her, was born June Marie Felton on March 14, 1924, the oldest of six children of Harry and Pearl Felton of Parsons, West Virginia.

June grew up in Parsons and was the valedictorian of the Parsons High School class of 1942. She was active in the National Honor Society, 4-H, Girl Scouts and dramatics, was editor-in-chief of the school newspaper in her senior year, and was voted most talented girl in both her junior and senior years. June’s lifelong love of sports began when she was on the winning class basketball team in 1939, 1941 and 1942.

June married Wayne Hebb on November 3, 1945, in Oakland MD, and shortly thereafter moved with her new husband to Tecumseh, Michigan. The couple’s sons, Jerry and Dean, were born in 1946 and 1949 respectively. In 1965, June and Wayne became guardians of three nephews, Stacy, John and Dan Anderson, following the death of the boys’ parents and raised them into adulthood.

June worked at the Tecumseh Products Employees Credit Union for more than 30 years and prided herself on remembering everyone’s account numbers. She continued the close relationships she had built with her staff, and until her death enjoyed visiting on a regular basis with her credit union “girls.”

Over the span of more than nine decades, June became known as “Granny June” to her large extended family and as the matriarch of the Feltons. June was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Caroline “Peg” Maniscarco, and son Jerry. She is survived by brothers Jim (Marilyn) of Tecumseh and Richard “Dick” (Gloria) of Prescott, AZ; sisters Margaret “Margie” (Carlton) Hovatter of Winchester, VA, and Helen “Pip” Cangley of Tecumseh; son Dean (Kathy) of Green Valley, AZ; daughter-in-law Nancy Hebb of Adrian, MI; four granddaughters and four great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and scores of close friends.

June was gregarious and social throughout her life and enjoyed gatherings of family and friends more than anything else.

She loved traveling to visit her grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed attending their special events. She also enjoyed playing cards and putting jigsaw puzzles together.

Until her health declined, June never forgot the birthday or anniversary of any of her family or friends. She was an avid sports fan, especially while her sons were growing up, and in her later years she followed major league baseball, football and basketball on TV. After the passing of her husband and her retirement, June set off to see the world on cruises and group trips, and when at home, she kept up with her family and friends and attended Baptist Church services.

At June’s request, immediate cremation has taken place. The family plans a memorial service in the spring or early summer, with burial of her remains next to those of her husband and son at Brookside Cemetery under the direction of L. Gilbert Purse Funeral Services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that June’s memory be honored with gifts in her name to Hospice of Lenawee County, 1903 Wolf Creek Highway, Adrian MI 49221, http://www.hospiceoflenawee.org/i-would-like-to-give/, whose staff brought comfort and joy to June in her final months of life.

By any name – Mom, Sister, Aunt June, June Bug, Granny June – June Marie Hebb lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who have known her. Now she is at rest, with this farewell taken from her 1942 high school valedictory speech: “When we speak of separation we voice only a weak sentiment as we are not to be separated, but shall always be banded together in the ties of kindred thought, purpose, and spirit.”

Messages to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.