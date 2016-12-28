Lady Mt. Lions Take Down Elkins and Petersburg
ELKINS – The Tucker County Girls’ Basketball team traveled to Class “AA” Elkins High School on Monday December 19th to face the Lady Tigers.
The Lady Mt. Lions used a big second quarter to build a big lead then Tucker County cruised to victory 47-25.
The defense for Tucker County wasted no time flexing their muscle as the Lady Mt. Lions held Elkins to just 1 point in the first quarter to lead after one 11-1. Tucker County dominated the second quarter as well and the Lady Mt. Lions extended their lead to 28-7 at the half as they outscored the Lady Tigers 17-6 in the second.
Elkins tried to climb back into the game in the third as they managed 10 points in the third, but Tucker County had 11 points to make the score 39-17 Tucker County after three. In the fourth quarter both team scored just 8 points and the Lady Mt. Lions picked up a road win by the final score of 47-25.
Sydney Nestor led Tucker County with 13 points, 10 rebounds and Sydney Moore added 9 points. Terra Kuhn had 8 points and Elizabeth Nichols chipped in with 7 points for the Lady Mt. Lions in the win. Dominique Meadows collected 7 rebounds also for Tucker County. The Lady Mt. Lions JV team won the first contest of the night 47-27.
HAMBLETON – The Lady Mt. Lions hosted another Class “AA” school in Petersburg on Wednesday December 21st.
Tucker County built a 15 point halftime lead and held off the Lady Vikings in the second half to collect a 58-46 win at home.
Tucker County outpaced Petersburg in the first quarter to take a 13-10 lead after one. The second quarter belonged to the Lady Mt. Lions as they outscored the Lady Vikings 20-8 in the second to put the Tucker County lead to 33-18 at the half.
Petersburg would fight back in the third as they outscored Tucker County 16-10 in the third to make the score 43-34 Tucker County after three. The Lady Mt. Lions held off the comeback from Petersburg in the fourth as they outscored the Lady Vikings 15-12 in the fourth to give Tucker County the 58-46 win at home.
Sydney Nestor led the way for the Lady Mt. Lions with 16 points, 6 rebounds and Terra Kuhn added 11 points, 8 rebounds. Dominque Meadows scored 10 points and collected 6 rebounds off the bench. Sydney Moore clipped in with 7 points and Elizabeth Nichols had 6 points 5 rebounds in the win for Tucker County. The Tucker County JV team won also 43-35.
The Lady Mt. Lions(7-1) were scheduled to play at Keyser on Tuesday December 27th. Tucker County will return to action on Wednesday January 4th at home against East Hardy with the JV game starting at 5:45pm. For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.