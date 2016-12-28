Magistrate News

10Total Views

The following citations have been recorded in the Tucker County Magistrate office:

Rachel M. Pitzer, Burke, Va. was cited for speeding (35-25) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. She pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

Artie G. Fernatl Jr, Grafton, was cited for speeding (59-45) by Sgt. C.D. Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

Tyler B. Schenck, Martinsburg, was cited for speeding (69-65) by TFC J.J. Schmidle. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

Elizabeth N. Akins, Hendricks, was cited for texting while driving by Cpl. D.W. Burge. She pled guilty and was assessed fines of $100.

Shaun D. Greene, Elkins, was cited for no proof of insurance by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.

Mark A. Bachtel, Eglon, was cited for no insurance by Cpl. D.W. Burge. The charge was dismissed with proof shown.

Darilo H. Herriquez, Pawtucket, RI, was cited for speeding (74-65) by Cpl. J.E. Kopec. He pled guilty and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25.

Richard W. Powioznik, Masontown, was cited for speeding and no valid proof of insurance by Sgt. C.D Siler. He pled no contest and was assessed fines of $4.75 and court cost of $165.25. The second charge was dismissed with proof shown.

Joanne N. Huffman, Elkins, was cited for tint violation by Cpl. J.E. Kopec

The following criminal complaints have been filed in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:

Brandon Ryan Beale, Davis, was charged with threats of terroristic acts. The complaint states that on Saturday, Dec. 10 the defendant allegedly threatened to retaliate against individuals and a branch of government on social media (Facebook). He pled not guilty on Dec. 12 and posted a $10,000 PR bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. before Magistrate William M. Miller.

Dexter Allen Morse, Ft. Washington, Md. was charged with five counts of uttering counterfeit money. According to the compliant, on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at approximately 3:15 p.m., Cpl. J.E. Kopec received a call to respond to Canaan Valley Lodge to investigate the accused to have uttered counterfeit money at the Bear Paw restaurant. Kopec responded to the scene and seized four fake twenty dollar bills, three of which had the same serial number, given over by the waitress at the restaurant. A statement was obtained from the waitress which summarized that Morse and his father came in and both got food. The father paid for the food with a credit card. Morse then proceeded to come back to the restaurant three different times, ordering food and paying with a twenty dollar bill from which he received change. The waitress allegedly stated that on his fourth trip in she observed Morse pulling the money from a wad of bills in his coat. This is when she realized the money was fake and informed Morse that she had to get her supervisor. At this point he took off running. The forged notes recovered were all of US currency. Morse was searched for by his physical description and recovered by Officer Don McFarland. He is under a $50,000 cash bond. And a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. before Magistrate William M. Miller.

The following cases have been ordered and adjudged in the Tucker County Magistrate Court:

State of West Virginia verses Keith W. Pennington: Judgment of probable cause was found for one count sexual assault in the first degree which occurred on July 15. He was assessed fees of $10 and the case was bound over to Tucker County Circuit Court. This case was heard on Dec. 12 by Magistrate William M. Miller.

State of West Virginia verses Britni M. Ball: she received judgment of Dismissed by Mag-State-No Fee for one count gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury which occurred on April 16; Dismissed by Mag-State-No Fee for two counts manufacture/deliver/possess with intent (Schedule I, II, III other); Dismissed by Mag-State-No Fee for one count conspiracy which occurred on April 25. Motion by State to dismiss without prejudice – Granted. These cases were heard on Dec. 6 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.

St. George Medical Clinic verses Canon: The court found in favor of St. George Medical Clinic against Carl Canon in the amount of $119.64 plus $75 court cost. This case was heard on Dec. 20 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.

St. George Clinic verses Eye: The court found in favor of St. George Medical Clinic against Roseanne Eye in the amount of $115 plus $75 court cost. This case was heard on Dec. 22 by Magistrate Riley H. Barb.

Zickefoose verses Nelson: The court found in favor of Barbara Zickefoose and Bekki Leigh against Ben Nelson (DBA) Mudd Ceramics in the amount of $10,000 plus $95 court cost. This case was heard on Dec. 15 by Magistrate William M. Miller.