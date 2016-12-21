37Total Views

The following marriage has been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:

Henry Leroy Armstrong, Jr., 51, of Oakland, Md. to Brittany Latrice Faber, 27, of Bayard, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016.

The following divorces have been recorded in the Tucker County Circuit Clerk’s office:

Lynyrd Dale Nestor from Misty Autum (Poling) Nestor, Oct. 20, 2016.

Travis Alan Knotts, 23, from Hailee Nikkole (Haddix) Knotts, 21, Nov. 2, 2016.

David Burr Currence, 78, from Paula Fay (Flanagan) Currence, 83, Nov. 10, 2016.