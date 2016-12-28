11Total Views

As I sit here and write this, there is only 89 days until spring.

That seems a long time but I guess it could be worse since this is only the first official day of winter. I love this state and the area I live in, but I don’t like to be cold. If I am dressed for the weather, I don’t mind it at all. Momma Said, “Make the best of a bad situation and nothing can get you down.”

I must say that losing my little dog has gotten me down a little, but I will say she lived the best life a dog could ever want. She was loved and cared for her entire life. I got her when she was just six weeks old and loved her for 12 years. She went across the country twice and numerous other trips that she road shotgun on. I will miss her greatly.

If you have a pet you know how I feel. I don’t know how anyone could lose a loyal friend and not be affected by it. I am enclosing a picture of my little girl so you all can see how special she was.

I hope everyone had a great Christmas with friends and family. We need to carry the joy of this season throughout the year and help everyone lift their spirit to the heavens. Momma Said, “Life is short, so enjoy every minute that you can.”

Loaded Baked Potato &

Chicken Casserole

Ingredients

3 – 4 medium russet potatoes, scrubbed and diced small (about 1.5 lbs. or 4 1/2 cups)*

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts, diced

4 slices bacon, cooked crisp, cooled and crumbled

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 green onions, sliced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a 9″ x 9″ baking pan or casserole dish.

Spread half of the diced potatoes in bottom of pan. Place the diced chicken breasts evenly on top. Season chicken with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Sprinkle with half the bacon crumbles, 1/2 cup of the cheese, and half the green onions.

Spread the remaining diced potatoes on top, followed by the remaining bacon, another 1/2 cup cheese, remaining green onions and another 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Pour heavy cream over top of casserole and then dot with the butter. Cover with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Uncover and bake another 30 minutes. In the last few minutes of baking, sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar cheese and bake until melted. Serve.