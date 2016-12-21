Obituaries

68Total Views

Ronald Lynn

“Bo” Haddix



Ronald Lynn “Bo” Haddix, 47, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.

Bo was born Thursday, March 20, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio a son of William Lee Haddix and Barbara Ann Summerfield Watson, who survives in Parsons.

Others left to cherish Bo’s memory are his three siblings: William “Willie” Haddix and wife Brenda of Parsons, Patricia Fulton and husband, Michael of Hendricks, Melissa Edwards and husband Dwayne of Franklin, two children, Samantha of Elkins and Ronnie of Ocala, FL, three step sisters, Becky, Tracy, and Paula, several nieces and nephews, and his companion, Shawn Leffers of Ocala, FL.

Preceding Bo in death was his step-father, Grover Watson.

Bo attended Tucker County High School. He was a supervisor with Veolia, an environmental solutions company. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, trading anything he could, working on cars, and shooting guns.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., the funeral hour. Interment followed at Parsons City Cemetery. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Ronald Lynn “Bo” Haddix. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

Roseann “Rose” Theresa Grado Boyles

Roseann “Rose” Theresa Grado Boyles, 48, a resident of Parsons, passed from this life Monday, December 12, 2016 at her home. She had been in her usual health and death was unexpected.

Rose was born Thursday, August 6, 1968 in Baltimore City, MD, a daughter of late Benny Paul Grado and Mary Theresa Kohlerman Grado, who survives in Parsons. On August 1, 1987, she was married to Donald Ray Boyles who survives.

Others left to cherish Rose’s memory are her three children, Amberlyn Boyles and companion, Thomas Friend, Sara Gilbert and husband, James, and Donald Ray Boyles, Jr. and wife, Jeanna, three grandchildren, Wade Boyles, Clayton Ware, and Adalyn Friend, all of Parsons, and one sister, Angelina Grado of Maryland.

Preceding Rose in death was her brother, Paul Grado.

Rose was a graduate of Patapsco High School in Dundalk, MD and was a homemaker. She enjoyed bingo, camping, shopping, and watching football and NASCAR. She loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Monday, December 19, 2016 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., the funeral hour. The Rev Philip Dent officiated and interment followed at Pifer Mountain Cemetery. The Hostetler Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Roseann “Rose” Theresa Grado Boyles. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

James Norman

“Jim” Propst

James Norman “Jim” Propst, age 83 years, a resident of Parsons, WV and a well-known businessman, departed this life early Friday morning, December 16, 2016 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.

He was born Sunday, January 22, 1933 at Parsons, WV a son of the late Elmer Propst and Florence Norman Propst Schilansky. On June 3, 1956 at Parsons, WV he was married to the former Dolores J. Cunningham, who survives. They had celebrated sixty years of marriage.

Also surviving are one son, James E. Propst and wife Liesa of Parsons; two daughters, Vickie L. Propst and companion Leo Fedder of Elkins and Nicole L. Propst-Lipscomb and husband Pete of Parsons; one sister, Betsy Lefkowitz of Holly Meadows; six grandchildren, Ezekiel “Zeke” Propst, Lea Fedder, James Adam Fedder, Wheeler Lipscomb, Corrinia Lipscomb and Paisley Lipscomb; four nephews, Ashton and Allen Roberts and Mike and Pat Shaffer.

Preceding him in death is one sister, Cynthia “Polly” Roberts.

He was a graduate of Parsons High School with the class of 1952. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, with the Eleventh Airborne, during the Korean Conflict. He was a business owner for fifty-five years, operating a furniture store and the local Jim’s Allstar Grocery Store of Parsons and the former Mountain Top Market of Thomas. He was a member of the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department for sixty-seven years and served as Past Assistant Chief. He drove school bus and milk truck, was O.E.M. Director for Tucker County for many years. He was awarded the Chamber of Commerce “Tuckineer” and Business Person of the Year, was a member of the Parsons High School Hall of Fame and a member of the Parsons Nazarene Church. He enjoyed camping and traveling.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Final Rites were conducted at the funeral home parlor, Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jim Sherman officiated and interment followed at the Moore Family Cemetery at Moore, WV. The family suggest that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, 216 Main Street, Parsons, WV 26287. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for James Norman “Jim” Propst. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com



Janet Heckler Pennington

Janet Heckler Pennington, age 53 years, a native of Parsons, WV, and a resident of Clarksburg, WV, departed this life Friday afternoon, December 16, 2016 at Ruby Memorial Hospital at Morgantown, WV. She had been in declining health for the past nine years.

She was born Thursday, April 18, 1963 at Parsons, WV, a daughter of William “Bill” Heckler, who survives at Hendricks and Shirley Ann Lycliter Heckler, who preceded her in death. On April 21, 1979 at Parsons, WV, she was married to Darrell Lynn Pennington, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, The Rev. Joshua Chad Pennington of Joplin, Missouri and Jeremy Allen Pennington and companion Melissa of Clarksburg, WV; three brothers, Dave Heckler of Wolfe Run Rd, Brian Heckler of Mackeyville and Donald Heckler of Hendricks; two sisters, Janette Harris and husband Bill of PA and Barbara Nelson of VA; one granddaughter on the way; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Also preceding her in death is one brother, William Scott Heckler: and one sister, Peggy Sue Heckler Myers.

She attended the schools of Parsons. She was a homemaker and a Certified Nursing Assistant for twelve years working for Nella’s and an Assisted Living Care at Virginia. She attended the New Life Fellowship at Glenmore and Hambleton Pentecostal Church of God. She was an avid cook, loved flowers and decorating and especially enjoyed entertaining family and friends.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. Final rites will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Eric Pennington, The Rev. Jimmy Patillo and The Rev. Randy Lawrence will officiate and interment will follow at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Janet Heckler Pennington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.

Kenneth Glenn Simpson



KENNETH GLENN SIMPSON, age 76 years, a resident of Parsons, WV departed this life Saturday, December 17, 2016 at his home. He had been in declining health.

He was born Thursday, April 4, 1940 at Madison Run, Rowelsburg, WV, a son of the late Guy Owen and Margie Stull Simpson. On August 29, 1961 at Red House, MD, he was married to the former Mary Ann Plum, who preceded him in death September 2, 2015.

Surviving are one son, Kenneth Joseph “Jody” Simpson of Parsons; and several nieces and nephews.

He is the last surviving member of his immediate family having been preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Gene Simpson and William Lee Simpson.

He attended the schools of Rowelsburg. He made a career in the military of twenty-two and a half years and was a Veteran of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He was a mechanic and enjoyed working on vehicles. He attended the Hambleton Methodist Church. Kenneth loved to travel and watch TV.

The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. On Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 7 p.m., a funeral ceremony will be conducted with The Rev. Phil Dent officiating. Mr. Simpson’s request for cremation will then be honored. A Graveside Service will take place at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, WV at a later date. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Kenneth Glenn Simpson. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com.