The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:

Gary W. Smith, Rhonda J. Smith, Christopher W. Smith and Joshua R. Smith, Dry Fork, Parcel (1) 20 acre parcel (2) 10 acres to Gary W. Smith and Rhonda J. Smith, $0.

Erin C. Mackenzie and William P. Mackenzie, Davis, Parcel Canaan Mountain to Erin C. Mackenzie and Robert Towns Linthacum Jr., $0.

Melissa A. Helmick and Jackson L. Helmick Jr., Parsons Corporation, 100’ x 150’ parcel to John M. Bowers II and Joyce A. Bowers, $34,000.

Salvatore J. Maraziti Jr. and Joyce L. Maraziti, Dry Fork, Unit 1243 Building 2 Beech Lodge Beaver Ridge to Zofia Kosim, $45,000.

Gregg D. Gorman and Beverly J. Gorman, Dry Fork, Lot 23 5.50 acres Cabin Mountain Timberline to Elizabeth Bronwyn Duffy and David L. Stern, $280,000.