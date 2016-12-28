Property Transfers
16Total Views
The following property transfers have been recorded in the Tucker County Clerk’s office:
Danilo Orescann, II, St. George, 1.3 acres Horseshoe Run to Donald B. Cremeans, $36,500.
John Anthony Manzione and Rebecca Ann Manzione, Dry Fork, Unit 21 Winterfest to Raptor Ridge Ventures LLC, $595,000.
Rella B. Cvetican, Dry Fork, Parcel Red Run to Keith W. Straka, $3,500.
James B. Miller and Deborah K. Miller, Clover, 99.5 acres to Okey C. Shahan, $140,000.
Frances Davis Brenner, Dry Fork, ½ interest Unit 37 Building 1 Deerfield Village to Michael Brenner, $0.
Richard D. Zane, Dry Fork, Lot 72 Mountainside Timberline to John R. Fowler and Vicki L. Fowler, $190,000.