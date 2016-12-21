Several appear in Tucker County Court

81Total Views

PARSONS – Probable cause was found during a contested hearing in Tucker County Magistrate Court for a Thomas man on one count of first degree sexual assault and one count of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of authority. Keith Pennington, 67, appeared in court Monday before Magistrate Mont Miller.

Pennington and his attorney Pat Nichols contended that none of the events actually happened. After hearing the testimony, Miller found probable cause and the case was bound over for presentation to a Tucker County Grand Jury.

On Tuesday, Mark Edward Minor, 29, of Fairmont did not show for his preliminary hearing. A capias for his arrest was issued by Tucker County Magistrate Riley Barb. Minor is charged with one felony count of fraudulent schemes. According to a complaint filed in Tucker County Magistrate Court, Minor allegedly wrote checks from two different checking accounts which had been previously closed. The total amount of the checks was approximately $3,526.

On Tuesday, Aaron Todd Wolfe, 36, appeared in Tucker County Circuit Court before Tucker County Circuit Judge James W. Courrier Jr. Wolfe was indicted in October and charged with one count of grand larceny and one count of receiving or transferring stolen goods.

Wolfe’s attorney Brent Easton filed a motion to dismiss, but that information had not been reviewed by Tucker County Prosecuting Attorney Ray LaMora. Courrier scheduled Wolfe to return at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 12.

William G. Murphy, 53, was indicted on one count of malicious assault. Murphy was slated to return to court at 2:45 p.m. Jan. 12. His attorney is Brent Easton.

Charles B. Arnold, 41, was indicted by a Tucker County Grand Jury in October on one felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing death, one felony count of child neglect resulting in bodily injury, one felony count of child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury and one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing bodily injury. He was excused from the hearing, but his attorney John Cooper appeared on his behalf.

Arnold is slated to return to court at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 9.