Tucker County Boys’ Pick Up Wins Over Petersburg And Elkins

HAMBLETON – The Mt. Lions hosted Petersburg on Tuesday December 20th in an old rivalry that dates back to the late 70’s.

Tucker County started slow, but they outpaced the Vikings in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 69-56 win.

The first quarter belonged the visitors as Petersburg raced out to a quick lead and the Vikings led after one quarter 16-12. The Mt. Lions came out firing in the second quarter as they outscored Petersburg 19-7 to take a 31-23 into the locker room at the half.

The Vikings made a run in the third as they came back to outpace Tucker County in the third 17-11 to make the score 42-40 Tucker County after three. The Mt. Lions closed out the game in the fourth as they scored 27 points and held Petersburg to 16 points in the final quarter to collect a 69-56 win at home.

Ethan Crosten led Tucker County with 24 points and Josh Kincaid had 19 points, 9 rebounds in the win. Kordell Fulton added 14 points, 7 rebounds and Wesley Snyder reached double figures with 10 points for Tucker County. The Mt. Lions JV team picked up a win also in the first game 50-40.

ELKINS – Tucker County traveled to Class “AA” Elkins High School on Friday December 23rd to renew a contest with an old rival from years past.

The Mt. Lions used a big second quarter to take the lead and they never gave it back as they held on for a 60-54 road victory.

Tucker County started the game slow again as the Tigers jumped out to an early lead. The Mt. Lions fought back late in the quarter, but Elkins held the advantage after one 18-12. Tucker County then locked down the Tigers on defense as they held the home team to just 7 points in the second and the Mt. Lions scored 18 in the period to lead at the half 30-25.

Tucker County then pushed their lead to as much as 10 points in the third, but Elkins fought back late in the quarter to make the score 44-41 after three. The Mt. Lions would push their lead to double digits again in the fourth quarter and held off a late comeback attempt by the Tigers to pick up the road victory 60-54.

Jakob Cousin and Ethan Crosten led Tucker County with 17 points each. Cousin collected 10 rebounds and Crosten pulled down 5 rebounds for Tucker County in the win. The Mt. Lions also got a good game from Josh Kincaid with 13 points, 6 rebounds and Kordell Fulton had 8 points, 6 rebounds.

Tucker County(2-3) were scheduled to play at Preston on Tuesday December 27th. Tucker County will then travel to Northern, MD tonight Wednesday December 28th for a Varsity only contest at 7pm. The Mt. Lions will then travel to Keyser on Friday December 30th for a JV/Varsity contest. For more info or complete schedules go to TuckerCountySports.Com.