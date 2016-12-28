Tucker County Senior Center News

16Total Views

HAPPY NEW YEAR AND NEW YEAR HOLIDAY SCHEDULE

The Tucker County Senior Centers will be closed on Monday, January 2,in observance of the New Year Holiday. We will be open on the regular schedule on Tuesday, January 3. We wish all of our seniors a very happy and healthy New Year and we look forward to serving you in 2017 and beyond.

NO PARSONS OUTPOST IN JANUARY

The Parsons Outpost meeting I program usually scheduled on the first Tuesday of each month will not be held. We will however have a bingo game day following lunch on that day.

CASINO TRIP

We are considering a one-day trip to the Washington PA area for a Casino Trip. The Tanger Outlets are close by to provide for a shopping opportunity. We are planning the trip for early spring. If you are interested call us and get your name on the list of interested people.

BEACH TRIP

We have received requests for another beach trip. If you are interested give us a call and we will place your name on the list.