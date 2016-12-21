Turner’s Tidbits

30Total Views

This is a post card sent in 1908 and the postage was one cent.

Cards like this are interesting to me and it is fun to try to collect different towns. Often the cards portrayed a scene, a flower, farm animals, etc. and then a town or city name was handwritten on the cards. Sometimes the names on the cards appear to have been written with glitter while some are stamped with a red or black stamper. While it is difficult to tell from the scan but the writing on this card is raised and written in red. I would like to take this time to thank all those who are faithful to read this section; including the many out of state friends whom I have had the privilege of talking to on the phone. From Our Family to Yours We Wish You A Very Merry Christmas.

Ideas or comments contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.