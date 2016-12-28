Turner’s Tidbits

11Total Views

This is a picture of some folks dressed up to go belsnickling.

This was thought to be a German Custom carried out after Christmas and before the New Year; my grandmother often told me about making a costume and going out with others. Often groups of young people dressed up in costumes, wore homemade false faces. They would go from house to house. They knocked at the door and were invited in. The folks of the house would try to guess who was wearing the costume. Once the guessing was finished, the masks were removed and would reveal well known friends or neighbors. Sometimes there was singing or playing a game and then treats were passed around.

