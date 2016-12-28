TVEMS students donate to and visit with Shelter animals

22Total Views

PARSONS – On Wednesday, volunteers from the Tucker County Animal Shelter and some animals traveled to Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School for a visit and to say ‘thank you.’

Students in the 3rd and 4th grade were able to visit with and get to know some of the shelter volunteers and animals.

Tucker Valley Elementary Middle School instructor Kimberly McCrum helped students in the third and fourth grades collect donations for the animals at the shelter, and invited the volunteers to bring some of the animals to visit.

Tucker County Animal Shelter Director Cathy Parsons said the students found it in their hearts to give to the shelter instead of taking for themselves.

“These donations from the students just bring me to tears,” Parsons said. “These donations speak volumes for the teachers, parents and students.”

McCrum said the TVEMS students had a wonderful time and she said she and the students would like to make the donation and visit a yearly tradition.

Parsons said she is very pleased that the students want to make this a yearly thing and said she is going to make sure it is bigger and better for next year. “We’ll step things up a bit for the children!”

Volunteers who visited with TVEMS students include Sydney Pringle with her poodle ‘Josephine,’ Maggie Brown with her shelter adopted border collie ‘Joey,’ shelter worker Eli Reynolds with kittens ‘Ronnie’ and ‘Rainy’ and shelter worker Patsy Phillips with ‘Windy’ the cat.

Donations are always appreciated and the shelter is in need of bleach, cleaning supplies, feeding bowls, watering dishes, dry cat food, canned cat food, dry dog food, canned dog food, newspapers, animal toys or animal beds. Cash donations are used to buy supplies and for veterinary bills for the animals.

The Tucker County Animal Shelter is located at 586 Brooklyn Heights Road in Parsons. They have many dogs, cats and kittens waiting for their fur-ever homes. Additional information about the shelter is available on Facebook or by calling the shelter at 304-478-6232.