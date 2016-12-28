18Total Views

Winfred “Rocky” Ray Shahan, age 57 years, a resident of the Mackeyville Community, Hambleton, WV departed this life Saturday morning, December 24, 2016 at his home surrounded by his loving family and under the care of West Virginia Caring.

He was born Saturday, November 14, 1959 at Parsons, WV, a son of Alfred Ray Shahan, who preceded him in death and Viola Ann Murphy Filler, who survives at Parsons. On January 22, 2005 at Parsons, WV, he was married to the former

Constance Joan “Connie” Lewis, who survives.

Also surviving are one son, Cody Ray Shahan and wife Ashley Dawn of Hendricks; three stepsons, Christopher Richard Hinte and wife Victoria of TX, Danny Eugene Carr and wife Sarah of Parsons, and Jeremy James Hinte of OH; one stepdaughter, Sarah Mae Ricottilli and husband Ron of Moore; two sisters, Deborah LePat Crossland and husband Gary of Davis and Melissa Dawn Jones and husband Kenny of Parsons; ten grandchildren, Maria Ricottilli, Sophia Ricottilli, Jacob Carr, Alexandria Carr, Lillian Hinte, Aleyah Jackson, Khia Jackson, Anna Hinte, Liam Ricottilli , Danni Carr and one on the way, Rayah Rose Shahan; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was a graduate of Parsons High School with the Class of 1978. He was a Veteran of the United States Army where he made a career and retired following twenty years of service, including serving time during Desert Storm. He was a former employee of the Kingsford Charcoal Company, Drove Tractor Trailer and worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways. Rocky was an outdoorsman, Hunting, Fishing and 4-Wheeling. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and he enjoyed his pets.

The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Final rites will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11 a.m. Rev. Pat Cassidy will officiate and interment will follow at the Parsons City Cemetery at Parsons, where the West Virginia National Guard Honor Guard Program, the H.W. Daniels Post #29 American Legion, the Tygart Valley Post #3647 Veterans of Foreign War and the Tucker Co. Veterans Assoc. will conduct full military honors. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Winfred “Rocky” Ray Shahan. Condolences may be expressed to the family at; www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com