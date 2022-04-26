April designated as National Safe Digging Month

Make a utility marking request on the go with the 811 website or app

WV state law requires the request be made two full business days before digging

Clarksburg, April 14, 2022 – As the temperature increases, so too does digging activity for outdoor home improvement and construction projects. This National Safe Digging Month, Dominion Energy is reminding the public to always call or click 811 to request that utility lines be marked as a part of their project checklist if the work involves digging. The utility marking service is free and paid for by utilities like Dominion Energy to protect public safety.

West Virginia state law requires contractors and property owners to contact 811 at least two full business days in advance of digging activity, but no more than 10 working days (excluding weekends and legal holidays). Examples of excavation projects include installation of a septic tank, swimming pool, fence, water well, sprinkler system, mailbox post or tree planting. Digging into utility lines can cause injuries, traffic delays or inconvenient outages, but having lines marked before digging can prevent these problems.

“The milder weather brings many of us outdoors to start our spring do-it-yourself projects. Before starting any outdoor digging project, contact 811 to ensure safety and to prevent accidental dig-ins and potential injuries, property damage and utility service disruptions,” notes Jim Eck, Vice President and General Manager, West Virginia & Ohio Distribution.

There are three convenient ways to submit an underground utility marking request:

Dial 811, a toll-free number.

Visit WV811 to submit a single address ticket.

Use the WV811 app from your mobile phone.

Once the request is submitted and processed, Dominion Energy locators, like Robert (video), will mark the location of the natural gas lines on your dig site within two days after your call. Once all utility lines have been marked, careful digging around the marks can begin.

To learn more about natural gas safety and the 811 process, click here.

About Dominion Energy

About 7 million customers in 13 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.