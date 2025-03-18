Advertisement
Child Advocacy Center Talks Child Safety
Local Stories

Child Advocacy Center Talks Child Safety

by Mountain Media, LLC
March 18, 2025
0

Margot Evick of the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center discusses what her organization has done in the County over the past year with the Tucker County Commission. By: Lydia Crawley The Parsons Advocate Margot Evick of the Randolph-Tucker Child Advocacy Center spoke to the Tucker County Commission March 12th about what your organization had done in Tucker County over the past year and what their goals for the future were.  “The Child Advocacy Center works with community partners to promote healing...

