A spring cleanup event is planned on the Allegheny Highlands Trail April 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hosted by the Highlands Trail Foundation. Groups and individuals are invited to participate in the cleanup event. Supplies, including bags, gloves, and “pickers,” will be provided.

To sign up, message the HTF at facebook.com/HighlandsTrailFoundation or email HTF’s AmeriCorps member, Daniel Flood, danielhflood@gmail.com.

To prevent duplication, volunteers will be assigned a section of trail. Sections are typically 1 to 2 miles long. Volunteers are welcome to take more than one section if they wish, but are encouraged to only work on their assigned section/s.

Tucker County volunteers can pick up supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at City Hall in Parsons, or at Mill Race Park on April 30 at 10 a.m. Parsons City Hall is located at 341 2nd Street.

Litter and smaller debris can be placed in the provided orange bags and left along the trail for pick up. Larger items such as tires can be placed alongside the bags. Much of the trash is located in the trail’s ditchline, which can be very mucky. Volunteers are encouraged to wear old clothes and shoes, or boots.

