Recognized as the longest running race throughout the south east, the 63rd West Virginia Governor’s Cup Ski Race was presented by the Alpine Festival and hosted by Timberline Mountain on March 11th-12, 2023. This year’s race was record-breaking in its number of skiers with 222 participants. According to local ski history, this number surpasses the original record of 168 participants in 1980.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd place overall winners were able to win exciting prizes such as skis, poles, and goggles in addition to medal awards, provided by this year’s sponsors. Governor’s Cup winners were Keith Poole and Georgiana Newell. In the tradition of this event, each winner received a handmade glass blown trophy by Glass by Scott. Their names will be added to the famed WV Gov Cup trophy with winners dating back to 1960.

Considered the most prestigious award of the event, The Barton Award is given to an individual who has been influential in the ski industry. This award was created in honor of Bob and Anita Barton who established the two major ski areas: Weiss Knob (1955), located where the meadows are in the area currently known as Canaan Valley Resort, and Weiss 2 (1959), the current location of White Grass Ski Touring Area.

According to Jessica Waldo, Board Member of Alpine Festival, the winner of The Barton Award is always a surprise and an individual can be chosen from any ski area in WV. This honorable award highlights someone influential in the ski industry. Mikey Valach received this year’s award.

Also a new tradition of this race was recognition from the State of West Virginia. This year Andera Dearborn and Bobby Judy were honored by WV Governor Jim Justice for 20 years of service as a volunteer for the Alpine Festival Governor’s Cup Race.

Overall winners are:

Overall Women: (1st place, Georginia Newell; 2nd place, Ava Howard; 3rd place, Elise Carson).

Overall Men: (1st place, Keith Poore; 2nd place, Xander Brouilette 3rd place, Peter Mardosa).

Overall Tele Youth: Nate Powell

Overall Tele Women (1st place, Kate Preston; 2nd place, Sara Litzau; 3rd place, Vicki Fenwick Judy).

Overall Tele Men Adult:(1st place, Steve Kaufmann; 2nd place, Cory Chase; 3rd place, Jeff Lovelace).

For a full listing of times go here:

Giant Slalom Snowboard:

(https://www.live-timing.com/race2.php?r=251022)

Giant Slalom Telemark:

https://www.live-timing.com/race2.php?r=251024

Giant Slalom Alpine

(https://www.live-timing.com/race2.php?r=251023)

Slalom-Alpine

(https://www.live-timing.com/race2.php?r=251209)

Timberline Mountain hosted the event, sponsors provided the awards, Hannah Snyder Media photographed the event.

To see additional photos and for more information about this year’s race go to the Gov Cup Ski Race website. https://www.skisignup.com/Race/Photos/WV/Davis/GovernorsCupSkiRace.

For more information about local ski history, visit the WVSnowSportMuesum at their new location in Canaan Valley next to the BFS.

Next year’s WV Gov Cup Ski Race, which will be hosted again at Timberline Mountain during the second weekend of March 2024