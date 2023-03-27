DAVIS – The Blackwater Ministerial Association Food Pantry has recently received grants from both the Tucker Community Foundation and the Tucker County Giving Circle. The Tucker Community Foundation which manages over 140 different endowed funds awarded the food pantry a grant of $5,000 to help it purchase food for the needy of the area. The Tucker County Giving Circle, issues grants to projects that benefit women or children in Tucker County, awarded the food pantry $1,500 to help it purchase food.

“The grant money is especially important to the Blackwater Ministerial Association Food Pantry right now as it finds itself searching for a permanent location. The food pantry lost it’s home last year and has been moving from temporary location to temporary location every since.” said Michael Moore, Chief Financial Officer for the Tucker Community Foundation.

If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the Tucker Community Foundation or to the Tucker County Giving Circle, you can do so by sending a check made out to TCF with the cause you are donating to in the memo line and send it to Tucker Community Foundation, PO Box 491, Parsons, WV 26287. To learn more about establishing an endowment or supporting an existing one call 304-478-2930 or visit www.tuckerfoundation.net

CUTLINE:

Volunteers from the Blackwater Ministerial Association Food Pantry receive checks from the Tucker Community Foundation and the Tucker County Giving Circle.