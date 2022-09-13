This is the Claude Ray and Perchie Lea Mullenax Knotts Family. Claude (1898-1986) married Perchie (1907-1985) in 1924. The family in the photo (left to right, front row) Kenneth Knotts, Irene Knotts Duckworth, Perry Knotts, Alva Knotts back row (left to right) David Knotts, Sylvia Knotts Rosenau, Junior Knotts, Harry Knotts. In addition to those in the photo there was a daughter Dola Mae Knotts who was born and passed on December 31, 1945. The Knotts Family still maintains the farm at Sugarlands. Ideas, photos, suggestion or items to share contact Tim Turner (304) 478-3389.