Elkins, WV – Davis Medical Center (DMC) will host a Meet and Greet for the community to attend on Thursday, August 25 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the DMC MarketPlace, and from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Elkins Depot.

The event is an opportunity for the public to welcome new providers to the community and to meet existing Davis Medical providers representing a host of medical specialties.

“We’re really excited about the many new providers who have joined, or will soon join the Davis Medical Team,” said Chief Medical Officer Mindy Chua, DO. “It’s a perfect opportunity to learn about all that our community hospital has to offer.”

Providers on-hand for the event include those from women’s and children’s, family practice, specialty, and medical services.

The Meet and Greet will move to the Elkins Depot at 6 pm and will run in tandem with the Our Town Summer Concert Series. The DMC marketplace will give out different varieties of Starbucks WPS tea beverages, and other light refreshments.

“Recruitment is a vital part of the DHS strategic plan, and on average, it takes 24-36 months to successfully recruit for a specialty medical service like podiatry or OB/GYN. To welcome more than 10 new providers is truly a celebration,” said Chua. “The charm of Randolph County, its friendly people and the beautiful landscape are certainly selling points for most who choose to practice medicine here and make it their home.”

The public, healthcare and business communities are all welcome to attend one or both of the Meet and Greet events.