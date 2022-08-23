Tucker FFA member wrapped up the 2021-2022 year by attend State Convention July 6 – 9 at Cedar Lakes conference center in Ripley.

Cedar Lakes Conference center is owned and operated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture making it the perfect spot for statewide FFA chapters to meet for the state convention.

Members traveled with TCHS Ag. Advisor D. Paul Pennington and chaperone, Angie Neff to attend the four day event.

Tucker County was represented, in state completion, by Mark Philipps, he qualified at the regional level, in large tractor completion and Haley Tuttle in the zero-turn tractor. They had to complete a written exam on parts, maintenance and safety. The large tractor had to complete the driving portion of the contest, maneuver the tractor through a course with a wagon or spreader attached. The zero-turn had to complete a driving course including backing and turning throughout a course. The chapter also had an entry in the scrapbooking division, complied by Kylee Neff, where they placed 2nd overall.

Regional office elections were held, H. Tuttle ran for a state office. Her bid was unsuccessful, but the experience, gained skills with public speaking, and interviewing. H. Tuttle received her State FFA Degree on Saturday, morning at the closing section for this year convention.

Member returned to the county on Saturday afternoon excited to start the new year at Tucker County High School. The new office team for the Tucker County FFA Chapters for the 2022-2023 year will be Kylee Neff, Laney Burns, Hannah Cussins, Mark Phillips, Kiley Hebb, Alicia Barb, Nick Lawrence, Emily Synder, and Alyssa Darby

If anyone is interested in joining the Tucker County FFA Chapter at the beginning of the school year stop by and speak with Mr. Pennington or any current member of the Tucker County chapter.