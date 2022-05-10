301 Walnut St. Parsons WV 26287
Phone/Fax 304-478-3880
https://fiverivers.wvlibrary.info ~ parsons@clark.lib.wv.us ~ find us on FaceBook
Hours, Sept. – May
Monday ……………. 8:30 a – 6:30 p
Tuesday – Friday…8:30 a – 5:00 p
Saturday……………. 9:00 a – 12:00 p
Closed all Legal Holidays
May Happenings
17 – Library Board Meeting @ 5:00 p.m.
18 – Book Club Discussion @ 1:30 p.m.
28 – 30 Closed Memorial Day Weekend
Book Donors
Debbie Gutshall; Sherry Burns; Becky Arbogast;
Ashley Wilfong
Book Club Discussion Group
Meets the third Wednesday monthly at 1:30 p.m.
Book for May “Gray Mountain” by John Grisham. Come and join us for an afternoon of fun and laughter.
Memorial Donations:
*In memory of Lolita Kalar, given by Rick and Kathy Hovatter
*Please present your library card, to check out materials.
Summer Reading Program
Wednesdays June 8, 15, 22
We are offering morning or afternoon sessions to choose from at 10:00 a.m. or 1:00 p.m.
Crafts/Activities, Reading, Snacks
Ages up through 5th grade
Registrations are required to attend.
To register for Summer Reading you can stop in and fill out a form, call the library at 304-478-3880, message on Facebook or visit library web page. https://fiverivers.wvlibrary.info
Mobile Hotspots
Now available for check out.
*You have to have cell service available to use these at your home.
Loan period 3 weeks. Check with Library staff for more information.
E-Books – E-Audio and E-magazines
Check with Library staff for assistance.
Do you have an E-Book reader, cell phone or other device? Check out WV READS for Free E-Books, Audio Books and e-Magazines.
Download the Libby App at https://wvreads.overdrive.com/ Learn more at meet.libbyapp.com
