PETERSBURG, W.Va.,– The Laneville bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 is closed until

further notice. Safety concerns identified Tuesday during a routine inspection required an immediate closure of the bridge.

The Forest Service is working to install a temporary bridge in place of the existing bridge. The timeline for removing the existing bridge and installing the temporary bridge is unknown but will be implemented as soon as possible.

“We know this unexpected development is a hardship for local landowners and full-time residents in particular, and we are committed to working with them and accommodating their needs to the best of our ability,” said Jon Morgan, Cheat-Potomac District Ranger. “As well, we are doing our best to expedite the installation of a new temporary bridge.”

Plans and designs are also being developed in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Highways for a permanent replacement bridge funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. This structure will be built downstream of the existing bridge.

The Laneville bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness, and other recreational facilities, and is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties. The Forest Service has been coordinating closely with emergency management officials in those counties and will continue to cooperate and facilitate their requests to provide services in the area.

We will continue to post updates as they become available on the website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MonongahelaNF. You may also contact the Petersburg office at (304) 257-4488 for assistance.