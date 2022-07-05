The Model T Ford Club of America, Morgantown Chapter, will arrive at Leadmine Park (corner of Leadmine Mountain Road and Horseshoe Run Road) at noon on July 7, 2022, with a parade of nineteen old cars and trucks. Their stop in Leadmine commemorates the historic Vagabond Tour when Ford, Edison, Firestone and Burroughs traveled here in 1918 and camped in tents. The public is invited to attend and talk to the drivers and their companions. Food is available for purchase with funds benefiting Leadmine CERT.