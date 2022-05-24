By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

Circuit Court Judge Nelson presided in court for the sentencing of Tammy Mook. Mook was found guilty of charges for burglary. She has been out on bond for the past four years after being charged after an incident involving two other individuals. L. Mook’s case coincided to Tammy Mook’s charges of four counts of burglary and one count of arson

The charges coincide with the same crime, where a cabin-like dwelling was allegedly burglarized in February of 2019.

Mook with no past criminal history and several health issues received three years of probation and ordered to pay restitution within a year. T. Mook stated she has already tried to pay but has not been given an amount yet.

An informant cooperating with the police identified Mook as one of the perpetrators, claiming that she had been present during the crimes.

Judge Nelson also reigned over the case of Thacker Caskets vs. Jordan Fenner. Fenner’s attorney Pat Nichols put in a motion to dismiss the personal guarantee based on the credit application filed by the defendant. Nichols claims his client purchased a funeral in December of 2018. According to Fenner, one year later he received the contract from Thacker Caskets with the wrong name listed and was told by Thacker Casket representative not to worry it was for IRS purposes only. Motion was denied.

The lawyer for the Thacker Casket Company filed a motion for a summary judgement claiming Fenner read the contract, he acknowledged it and he signed it making him liable to pay the amount of the contract.

Both parties will be back in court on June 24 to argue the summary.