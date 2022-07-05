CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sent a letter to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan asking the governor to recognize West Virginia concealed weapons permits.



The letter comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that found a New York state law placed improper restrictions on issuing concealed carry permits, thereby infringing on the right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.



Maryland, as do California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, has laws similar to New York—the so-called “may-issue” states. Maryland has not extended recognition to West Virginians with concealed weapons permits either via reciprocity or statute.



“For citizens of my state who live near Maryland, work in Maryland, or commute through Maryland, this issue has been especially problematic and worrisome,” Attorney General Morrisey wrote. “It would be mutually beneficial for our states to reach a concealed handgun license reciprocity agreement, and my office is prepared to work with Maryland on this at any time.”



For information on West Virginia concealed carry reciprocity, go to wvago.gov.



Read the full letter to the governor of Maryland at: https://bit.ly/3A5hnIu.