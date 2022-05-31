Mountain Laurel Learning Cooperative will be offering five weeks of Summer Day Camps. All camps meet Monday through Friday and will be held at theLearning Center located on Douglas Road in Thomas. Instructors are experienced Montessori Guides and specialists in their fields.

Spanish Camp will be June 13-17 for 8-14 year olds. Participants will explore regions of the Spanish speaking world through food, games, and art. Instructor Leah Devine is an avid Spanish speaker with a passion for teaching Spanish to children. Camp activities will be in Spanish. Each day will focus on theme words in an immersive environment. No prior Spanish knowledge is required. Students should be open, eager, and willing to use and hear Spanish throughout the day.

Radio Camp will be June 27-July 1 for 5-9 year olds. Participants will learn how to use a microphone, how to share ideas clearly, and how to be great listeners. Instructor EMay will lead a weeklong exploration into the world of sound recording and radio communication. Participants will share their work through art, movement, or video. Family and friends can join the closing celebration.

Nature Camp will be July 11-15 and July 18-22 for 5-12 year olds. Participants will take hikes, play games, write, and create – all while learning about art, practical life skills, and the natural world. Instructors KB and Jen are Mountain Laurel Learning Center Guides who have years of experience teaching, sharing, and having fun. Students should be eager and prepared to spend time outside each day.

Summer Day Camp for our littlest adventurers will be July 25-29 for 3-6 year olds. Participants will read stories, play games, and sing songs, all in the summer sunshine while learning lifelong skills of courtesy and grace. Instructor Caroline is a MLLC Primary Guide.

Registration for all weeks is limited and offered on a first come first served basis. Campers provide their own water, snacks, and lunch.

Mountain Laurel Learning Cooperative is located at 45 Douglas Rd, Thomas, WV. Visit the website at www.mountainlaurellearning.org or contact them for more information. Email: info@mountainlaurellearning.org Phone: 304-851-4099.