Join the Canaan Valley Master Naturalists for a spring stroll through the park. Depending on conditions, highlight will be a spring theme related to nature or just take in the beauty around us. Themes may include trees, plants, weather, history, animal tracks and signs, or plants and animals and their ways of adapting to the changing weather conditions. Bring water, binoculars, and camera. Dress for the weather including waterproof boots/shoes. Meet in the CV Resort Lodge at 10 a.m. on June 11; the stroll may take up to two hours.