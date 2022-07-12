By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

Vince Lombardi was fortunate to purchase 34 acres of property along the Dry Fork River just four miles outside of the City of Parsons city limits and a half a mile past the swinging bridge that is located in Hendricks Park. Lombardi acquired the unlogged property back in the beginning of June and in just one month’s time has added roads, trails, primitive cabins, and tent/RV camping sites.

Situated the Dry Fork River that is a 39.1-mile-long tributary of the Black Fork of the Cheat River in the Allegheny Mountains, Brooklyn Heights Campground is the perfect secluded, peaceful, and family oriented camping spot. The Dry Fork flows for much of its length in the Monongahela National Park and drains mostly rural and forested areas. It is traditionally considered one of the five Forks of Cheat.

The camp includes 14 camping sites that include a fire ring and parking. There are three sectors of camping dispersed in the forested sites along the 2000 feet of Dry Fork River riverfront property. Camp sites will be $25 per night on Friday or Saturday, $20 per night on weeknights and $120 weekly with a 20 percent discount.

The five primitive shelter cabin sites are 10’x12’ lofted barn cabins with a hasp for a padlock and a latch to lock from the inside. These cabins have two windows and two cots for sleeping or as tables on the bottom floor and an area above the cots for storage or two more sleeping areas. The areas above have no padding or mattress. Outside includes a fire ring and plenty of space for tents and parking.

The price to rent a shelter cabin is $55 per night on a Friday or Saturday, $40 per night on weeknights and $248 weekly with a 20% discount.

There are five short term RV parking spots along the river. These RV sites cost $30 per night on Friday or Saturday, $20 per night on weeknights and $128 weekly with a 20% discount. These RV sites are located about mid-camp, and not too far from the river beach swim hole area. Renters can back in their trailer or drive straight in, but it is not recommended for campers much larger than 30 feet. These spots also include a fire ring and plenty of parking space.

Slab wood Amish made benches and heavy-duty plastic picnic tables will be added to all sites in the near future. The fallen and dead trees in each area are for use in the firepits to help clean up the area. Until the sites are complete a renter will have to bring their own tables and grates for cooking.

Currently there is no water or electricity ran to the campground but Lombardi states that he has plans to add both at a later date. There are weekly cleaned porta-johns located throughout the camp.

Although primitive in its current form the camp ground has enormous potential. Lombardi has already worked hard getting rock in for the road through the campground and for parking of vehicles. Lombardi has also cleaned several walk ways that lead right down to the river.

Lombardi’s favorite being the clearing he has created across the river from the Johnson’s Hole swimming area near Rosendorf. Here he has added a cement fire pit for cooking and some chairs for relaxing on the river. Trails through the dense forest have been started.

Lombardi is fairly new to this area but with a beautiful new home in Thomas and the newly acquired camp ground Lombardi plans to stay. One can see and feel the pride coming off Lombardi when he talks about the future of Brooklyn Heights Riverfront Campground. His grand adventure will benefit families for years to come. For more information regarding this rough gem in the making visit www.brooklyheightscamp.com or find them on Facebook.