Project Appleseed, the “biggest marksmanship program you’ve never heard of”, is coming to Tucker County 30-31 July and 27-28 August. Project Appleseed is a nationwide program that teaches rifle marksmanship skills that have been passed down from generation to generation and reconnects Americans with the people and events of colonial America. Participants are taught skills that allow a Rifleman to be accurate out to 500 yards using a standard rifle with iron sights. This ability is traditionally known as mastering the ‘Rifleman’s Quarter Mile’ and is an American tradition that has been part of this nation from its very first days.

The two-day marksmanship course is being held at the Stalnaker farm in St. George. This course is geared to all levels of experience; new shooters learn basic fundamentals, experienced shooters learn new techniques and experts polish their skills and become RWVA instructors in training. The goal for all is to master the Rifleman’s Quarter Mile. The two-day course cost is $75 for adults, $30 for veterans, law enforcement and under 18 youth. Learn more, find directions and register at: www.appleseedinfo.org/search-states. For more information contact: Brian Swift appleseedmaryland@gmail.com Attendees are responsible for determining applicable firearms laws. Sponsored by the Revolutionary War Veterans Association, a 501(c)(3) organization