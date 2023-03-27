Tucker County High School recently inducted 18 students into the Blackwater Chapter of the National Honor Society. The 2022-2023 Inductees are: Tabitha Adams, Laney Burns, Erin Chambers, Avery Colebank, Hannah Cussins, Jacob DeVilder, Carley Dumire, Hannah Hardy, Macy Helmick, Addison Hicks, Katelyn Hicks, Kaylee Jennings, Mason Kisamore, Jacob Lower, Caitlyn McCrum, Jayden Moore, Braden Mullenax, Treye Wagner.

The 2022-2023 current members are: Jocelyn Burnside, Kadie Colebank, Darrah Pennington, Ariona Plumley, Paige Shaffer, Avery Smith, Camille Smith, Emma Snyder.

Membership in the National Honor Society (NHS) is based on a student’s fulfillment of four requirements. Members of the sophomore, junior and senior class who meet all four requirements and complete an application will be admitted to the National Honor Society.

The four basic requirements for membership are scholarship, leadership, service, and character.

Scholarship

SCHOLARSHIP

Students are eligible to apply for NHS membership if they demonstrate academic achievement by achieving a 3.65 or higher.

Grade point average will not be rounded to meet the minimum requirement.

Leadership According to the National Honor Society standards, the student who exercises leadership:

 is resourceful in proposing new problems, applying principles, and making suggestions

 demonstrates initiative in promoting school activities

 exercises influence on peers in upholding school ideals

 contributes ideas that improve the civic life of the school

 is able to delegate responsibilities

 exemplifies positive attitudes

 inspires positive behavior in others

 demonstrates academic initiative

 successfully holds school offices or positions of responsibility; conducts business effectively and efficiently; and demonstrates reliability and dependability

 is a leader at work and in school or community activities

 is thoroughly dependable in any responsibility accepted

 is willing to uphold scholarship and maintain a loyal school attitude.



SERVICE

Service

The National Honor Society standards require that a student:

 volunteers and provides dependable and well organized assistance, is gladly available, and is willing to sacrifice to offer assistance

 works well with others and is willing to take on difficult or inconspicuous responsibilities

 cheerfully and enthusiastically renders any requested service to the school

 is willing to represent the class or school in inter-class and inter-scholastic competition

 participates in some activity outside of school: Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth groups affiliated with religious institutions, volunteer services for the aged, poor, or disadvantaged

 mentors persons in the community or students at other schools

 shows courtesy by assisting visitors, teachers, and students

The MVCS chapter of the NHS requires members to participate in a variety of MVCS activities but also to serve the greater community outside of the school.

Character

Each eligible student will be evaluated by the faculty and administration according to the

National Honor Society standards for good character, which state the student of character:

 takes criticism willingly and accepts recommendations graciously

 consistently exemplifies desirable qualities of behavior (cheerfulness, friendliness, poise, stability)

 upholds principles of morality and ethics

 cooperates by complying with school regulations concerning property, programs, office, halls, etc.

 demonstrates the highest standards of honesty and reliability

 shows courtesy, concern, and respect for others; observes instructions and rules

 exhibits concentration and sustained attention as shown by perseverance and application to studies

 manifests truthfulness in acknowledging obedience to rules, avoiding cheating in written work, and showing unwillingness to profit by the mistakes of others

 actively helps rid the school of bad influences or environment



Character will automatically be questioned by events leading to suspension from school, consistent lateness, cheating, or other offenses brought forth by a member of the faculty or administration. If someone deems a student’s character not sufficient, that opinion will be discussed with the student’s current teachers, counselor, or dean, and the relevant information will be forwarded to the Faculty Council for consideration.

APPLICATION AND MEMBERSHIP

Application & Leadership

Eligible students are responsible for completing an application and documenting their service/activity hours.

The Faculty Council will evaluate the requirements of scholarship, leadership, service, and character for each

eligible candidate. Final selection of the National Honor Society is the responsibility of the Faculty Council.

All National Honor Society members are expected to maintain membership requirements of the National Honor Society, including GPA, and to take part in National Honor Society service projects. The Faculty Council may dismiss any member failing to fulfill these obligations. Dismissal will result in the removal of the NHS designation from school records and, depending on the severity of the infraction, possible notification of colleges to which a student applied.