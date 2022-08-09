By: Deby Chapman

The dictionary defines appreciation as the recognition, respect, and enjoyment of the good qualities of someone or something. Feeling genuinely appreciated lifts people up and makes them feel better and shows the value of their generosity. Bob Gainer gave his time, talents, and generosity without the expectation of being recognized. Therefore, on July 30, Holly Meadows Golf Administration and its Members showed their appreciation and gratitude for all the improvements made at the golf course that were a direct result of Bob Gainer’s vision with the unveiling of the permanent marker engraved with “The Bob Gainer Pond.” Showing appreciation can seem awkward, contrived and even disingenuous; however, Bob Gainer’s generosity was far beyond being valuable. Bob was a humble man that worked tirelessly on finding the outdated and irreparable water lines and replaced them to preserve the golf greens. He built a water pond (named in his honor) that provided a hazard for the golfing enthusiasts. When the golf course committee decided that we needed to update and remodel the Golf Course Club House, Bob and several other members began work on plans to improve and modernized the outdated existing Club House.

According to Tom Gutshall, Golf Course President, Bob Gainer, was a friend that loved Holly Meadows Golf Course since the first day and wanted to improve its existence. Bob Gainer and with many of our member volunteers have worked diligently and tirelessly to make Holly Meadows Golf Course a pristine facility for many to enjoy.”