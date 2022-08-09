By: Jennifer Britt

The Parsons Advocate

What started out as a school house on Lisa Corbitt’s grandfather’s farm then moved up hill beside the farmhouse to be used for storage is now a learning center for children and adults. The schoolhouse has been in the family for over 65 years. In 1957, Corbitt’s mom remembers the huge task of moving the schoolhouse from the lower part of the farm to its present location using large skids and six or seven tractors to pull it.

Corbitt’s grandfather used the building as a workshop for working on his farm equipment and tools as well as woodwork projects from time to time. He stored his saddles, harnesses, and equipment for his horses.

There were also lots of other antiques that were used on the farm many years ago including two sleds with special memories. “One was made for me by Grandad but never finished because he was diagnosed with ALS and was not physically able to.” Said Corbitt. The other was later made for Corbitt by her father for a little fun with her Shetland pony.

The school house was originally ordered to be built by the Blackfork District Board of Education at Otter Creek in 1921. Then in 1936 the school house was moved up Route 72 to Mountain View on what is now Corbitt’s grandfather’s farm. Corbitt said, “The fact that it was twice, the first move must have been quite a task. That shows that it must be very well made. 100 plus years after it was built, the idea of making it a place I can share with public excites me!”

Now as a learning center and petting zoo the farm has lots to offer the public of all age groups. The farm hosts, a pot-bellied pig, baby goats, ponies, emus, fainting goats, calves, turkeys, ducks, and “Easter” one of the smallest mini horses around the area. There is an outdoor play area including a large pea-gravel quarry, a fairy garden, playground equipment, and a gemstone mining sluice.

Inside the schoolhouse children have multiple hand on activities. There is the “bee-hive” that shows the different stages of bees making honey and a bouncing ball pit “bee-hive” where children can find different bee balls. Children have the choice between feed for the animals or shucking their own ear of corn with an antique tool to feed the animals.

For the older kids, there is a scavenger hunt among all the antique furniture and tools hanging around the school. Parents can interact with the kids by reading what the items were used for.

The “biggest” activity in the room is the huge life-size Holstein milking cow. The children learn the process of “milking” the cow. A carrot garden teaching the children how to harvest vegetables and a pretend market teaches them how to sell the veggies.

Along the walls of the school history is displayed with pictures of past students and teachers. Paintings for sale can also be found. Also, for purchase are treats, magnets with pictures of the mini horses, and drinks. When everyone is finished having fun there is a hand washing station for everyone to use.

The cost for admission is $10 per person with children under the age of three being free. Hours of operation are June through August on Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May, September, and October on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Groups are welcome and can be arranged on other days if preferred.

There will be special events going on throughout the year such as hay rides during Thanksgiving. Visit their Facebook page for special dates.

Triple C Farm and Schoolhouse Discovery Center located at 167 Sapling Ridge Road, Hendricks. Corbitt can be reached at TRIPLECFARM.COM or by calling 304-866-4461.