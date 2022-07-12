CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced several grants from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). These investments, which total $412,509, will support economic redevelopment and revitalization in the region by increasing job opportunities and attracting investment.

“I am thrilled to see EDA investing in West Virginia and providing new opportunities for different regions to develop and implement economic strategies that work for their specific communities,” Ranking Member Capito said. “This funding will help retain and increase job opportunities, attract outside investment, and ensure that West Virginians thrive in our state.”

“Investing in our local communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic opportunity, and today’s announcement is great news for the entire state,” Senator Manchin said. “The EDA continues to be a strong partner for West Virginia, and these investments will strengthen economic development, boost our growing tourism industry and expand media and education programs. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support economic growth across the Mountain State.”

Individual recipients listed below:

∙ Region 8 Planning and Development Council — $210,000 to support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) in the region served by the Region 8 Planning and Development Council, which comprises Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, and Pendleton counties.

∙ Region 7 Planning and Development Council — $70,000 to support the development and implementation of a CEDS for the region served by the Region 7 Planning and Development Council, which comprises Barbour, Braxton, Gilmer, Lewis, Randolph, Tucker, and Upshur counties.

∙ Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council — $70,000 to support the development and implementation of a CEDS for the region served by the Eastern Panhandle Regional Planning and Development Council, which comprises of Jefferson, Berkeley, and Morgan counties and nine municipalities.

∙ Appalshop, Inc. — $62,509 to conduct a feasibility study to expand media production and education hubs into Raleigh County and the surrounding areas.