KINGWOOD – The Davis-Thomas and Tucker Valley Middle School Track teams traveled to Preston on March 30th. The Tucker Valley Boys’ team took home 1st place as a team and the Tucker Valley Girls’ team placed 5th.

Girls Results:

100m: TV-2nd-Lela Wright(14.36), DT-43rd-Hannah Nestor(18.48), 49th-Juniper Judy(19.44), 52nd-Nettie Nelson(20.20) . 200m: TV-16th-Peyton Hicks(34.14), 32nd-Rachel Cummings(37.14), DT-38th-Hannah Nestor(39.19(, 43rd-Juniper Judy(39.89), 49th-Nettie Nelson(43.97). 400m: TV-2nd-Lela Wright(1:09.34). 1600m: TV-7th-Rachel Cummings(7:06.17), 11th-Rachel Hile(7:49.77). 100m Hurdles: TV-6th-Rachel Hile(21.72), 7th-Peyton Hicks(39.45). 200m Hurdles: TV-1st-Lela Wright(33.63), 5th-Peyton Hicks(39.45). High Jump: TV-3rd-Lela Wright(4’2”). Shot Put: TV-11th-Mary Phillips(19’10.5”), 22nd-Shilah Jones(16’02”), DT-Arebella Phares(18’09.75”), Agila Long(18’06”).

Boys Results:

100m: TV-1st-Luke Barb(12.52), 2nd-Oliver Archuleta(13.50), 28th-Zane Carr(16.50), DT-17th-Evan Hexom(15.42), 18th-Mitch Neil(15.42). 200m: TV-1st-Luke Barb(25.68), 2nd-Oliver Archuleta(27.91), 25th-Jonathan Tuttle(33.49), DT-18th-Mitch Neil(31.51). 400m: TV-1st-Luke Barb(58.29), 2nd-Oliver Archuleta(1:00.77). 800m: TV-5th-Landon Wilfong(2:48.45), 7th-William Gilligan(2:51.81). 1600m: TV-6th-Landon Wilfong(6:09.19), 8th-William Gilligan(6:13.04), 11th-Zane Carr(7:15.98), 14th-Hunter Grafton(7:27.11). 100m Hurdles: TV-1st-Liam Davis(17.37), 3rd-Aaron Tompkins(18.83), 8th-Logan Kopec(20.99). 200m Hurdles: TV-2nd-Liam Davis(32.18), 4th-Logan Kopec(33.05), 5th-Trenton Jones(33.39). 4x400m Relay: TV-1st-Archuleta, Davis, Lopec, Tompkins(4:34.06). High Jump: TV-1st-Luke Barb(5’02”). Long Jump: TV-2nd-Liam Davis(14’09”), DT-11th-Evan Hexom(12’01.25”). Shot Put: TV-8th-Jonathan Tuttle(25’00”), 11th-Elliot Thompkins(23’01.5”).

The Tucker Valley Track team will return to action on Friday April 7th at Buckhannon at 9:30am. Davis-Thomas will return to action on Thursday April 13th at 4pm. For more information go to TuckerCountySports.Com.