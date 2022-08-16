PETERSBURG, W.Va.,– The Laneville Bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 is expected to remain closed this fall due to a safety concern identified during a routine inspection. Road closure signs have been installed in several locations advising local traffic only in the Laneville area.

A construction contract is in development for demolition of the existing bridge and installation of a temporary bridge across Red Creek. Incentives will be offered to expedite the work. The timeline for construction is unknown, but more details will be shared as they become available. It is our goal to have the temporary bridge in place before winter.

Visitors are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid the Laneville area and bridge. Parking is expected to be congested at the Red Creek Trailhead. Please respect private property adjacent to the trailhead and consider other access points to the Dolly Sods Wilderness. Contact the Petersburg office at (304) 257-4488 for travel suggestions and alternative trails.

The Laneville Bridge provides access to the community of Laneville, the Red Creek trailhead, Dolly Sods Wilderness, and other recreational facilities, and is a key connection between Randolph, Tucker, and Grant counties. The Forest Service coordinates closely with emergency management officials in those counties and will continue to cooperate and facilitate their requests to provide services in the area.

We will continue to post updates as they become available on the website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/mnf and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MonongahelaNF.