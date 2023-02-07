Ellen Frances Arnold, 101, of Davis, WV, passed away on January 29, 2023, at Cortland Acres. Born on August 20, 1921, in Thomas, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles H. Sr., and Alma (Mcveigh) Coffman.

Ellen was a proud homemaker and mother. She and her husband owned and operated Coffman Department Store in Thomas, where many locals enjoyed shopping. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Davis and a member of the Tuesday Night Club. Ellen enjoyed going on daily walks with her friends, crossword puzzles, and watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and WVU Basketball. She was always happy to see her family and loved when kids were around.

She is survived by five children, Frances Turek, Jim Arnold and wife Joyce, Rebecca Paugh, Charles Arnold and wife Paula, and Pat Arnold and wife Kathy; eight grandchildren, Kristen, Heidi, Chuck, Meredith, Sonja, Bethany, Daniel and Laurie; sixteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Robert Coffman and wife Shirley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Stewart Arnold, Sr., to whom she was married on September 13, 1942; and four siblings, Charles H. Coffman, Jr., William E. Coffman, Ruth Parks, and Edna L. Pacella.

Friends were received, Friday, February 3, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home, 567 Thomas Avenue, Davis. A funeral service was held at noon with Pastor Ruth Bullwinkle officiating. Interment followed in the Davis Cemetery.

The Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Arnold family at this time.