Glen Jason “Buck” Thompson, age 84 years, a resident of Parsons, WV, departed this life Thursday evening, March 17, 2022, at the West Virginia Caring Hospice Center at Elkins, WV, with his family by his side.

He was born Friday, April 9, 1937, at Whitmer, WV, a son of the late Branson Thompson and Mae Marie Nelson Cunningham Carr. He was raised by William “Bill” Cunningham until his death in 1956, and then by Emory Carr. On August 21, 1961, at Oakland, MD, he was married to Elva Lydia Ann Fulton, who preceded him in death in 2009.

Surviving are three sons, Jason James Thompson, William Lloyd Thompson and Jeffrey Alan Thompson all of Parsons; one daughter, Mary Ann Thompson Griffith and husband Mike of Hambleton; two sisters, Violet Grace Nestor and husband Murle of Hendricks and Shirley Ann Carr Surguy of Pheasant Run, Parsons; two grandchildren, Sarah Ann Harper and husband Adam Scott Harper of Hendricks and Eric Michael Griffith and wife Mistee Dawn of Parsons; three great grandchildren, Savannah Brooke Harper, Easton Michael Griffith and Parker Scott Griffith.

He attended the schools of Tucker County. He worked several positions at the Hinchcliff Lumber Company and at Kingsford Charcoal Company. He attended the Pentecostal Church of God of North America in Hambleton, WV. He enjoyed woodworking and mechanic work. He loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren very much.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons, WV on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Final rites were conducted at the funeral home on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1 p.m. William Emery Surguy and Pastor J.R. Mayle officiated and interment followed at the Mountain State Memorial Gardens at Gilman, WV.