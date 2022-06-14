Jacquelyn Lynn “Jackie” Irons Pritt, 62, a resident of Philippi, passed from this life Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at her home.

Jackie was born Friday, January 8, 1960, in Warren, OH, a daughter of the late Alvin Willard Irons and Eleanor Barnhart Irons. Jackie’s mother passed away when she was eight months old, and she was raised by her grandparents, Willard and Ruby Irons and her special Aunt Janet Taylor and Uncle Stanley Taylor. On August 15, 2003, she married Dirk Pritt and often remarked that these were the best years of her life.

Left to cherish Jackie’s memory besides her husband is a daughter, Skyler Maraea Lamb of Parsons, of whom she was so very proud, two special “sisters”, Tracey Elza and husband, Bill, Connie Cope all of Kerens, two nephews that she viewed as her own, Nick Gidley of Parsons and companion, Chelsea, Hunter Elza of Kerens, and several nephews and nieces that she adored, five brothers-in-law, Danny Pritt and wife, Laura, Randy Pritt and wife, Mary Lou, Ricky Pritt and wife, Brenda, Robbie Pritt and companion, Kim, Timmy Pritt, and two sisters-in-law, Connie Dominquiz and Nancy Pritt and companion, Allen.

Preceding her in death besides her father and mother, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents, Alex and Ethel Petrick, and a brother-in-law, Dave Dominquiz.

Jackie was a graduate of Parsons High School with the Class of 1978, and she had attended Fairmont State University. She had been employed for McClain Printing Company, as a paramedic and dispatcher for TCEMS, for Tucker Community Care and for Broaddus Hospital. Jackie enjoyed crocheting, watching movies, fishing, reading, and spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 2 until 5 p.m. Jackie’s request for cremation will then be honored. The family requests that memorial contributions in Jackie’s memory be made to the American Red Cross through giving blood or to the American Cancer Society at: donate3.cancer.org. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Jacquelyn Lynn Irons Pritt. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com