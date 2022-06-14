James R. Harman, 66 of Xenia, OH passed June 6, 2022, after a brief illness. Jim was born March 16, 1956, in Elkins, WV, the son of the late Robert J. Harman and Dora Mae Judy Harman. He graduated from Harman High School in 1974. He obtained his auctioneers license and graduated as a Colonel with Robert, his dad, from the Missouri Auction School in Kansas City, MO. They opened and operated their own businesses H & H Auction. He was co-owner and operator of Harman Equipment Sales until it’s closing in 2009. Jim was a master mechanic at Baseline Golf in Ocala, FL. He was a gifted welder, excellent mechanic and a motorcycle enthusiast. After his retirement in 2010, he found helping others, fishing, and tinkering with something mechanical. He was an active member of the Harman Volunteer Fire Dept.

On July 14, 2001, he married the former Patricia Hamner, who survives. Also surviving are his daughter Dreama Howell (Patrick) of Beebe, AK, stepdaughter Melissa Jones (David) and stepson, Paul Jennings both of Xenia, OH.

He is survived by four sisters, Christina Curtis (Randy) of Nitro, WV, Denice Cooper (Jeff) of Mill Creek, WV, Rena Cardenas (Miguel) of Rocky Mount, NC, and Rita Armstrong (Bill) of Ocala, FL., 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson Matthew Jennings.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the team of physicians, nurses, therapists, and specialists who work in CTCCU at OSU. Thank you for the incredible care and compassion during Jim’s final days. We are forever grateful. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the Harman Volunteer Fire Dept.

Friends were received at Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home on Friday, June 10, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the funeral home, with Kenny Evans officiating. Interment followed at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Thomas, WV. The Harman VFD will be sponsoring a dinner for the family and friends afterwards.