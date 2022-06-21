John Andrew Hedrick, Jr., departed this life in the early morning hours of January 8, 2022, at Elison of Maplewood Assisted Living in Bridgeport, WV. John was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 8, 1953, and he lived in Hendricks, WV, where he met and married the love of his life Vera Virginia Hedrick on December 28, 1974. They had two children, Michelle Louise Hudnall, married to Patrick Hudnall and Melyssa Ellen Nilsson married to Karl Nilsson. He had four grandchildren, Eliana Grace Hudnall, Cameron Frasier Hudnall, Jack Isaiah Nilsson, and Layne Alexander Nilsson.

John was a Master Mason in the Pythagoras Lodge # 128 A.F. & A.M., the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, and the Beni Kedem Shriners. He graduated from Parsons High School with the class of 1972 and worked at Kingsford manufacturing for forty years from which he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and having cook outs with family and friends.

John was preceded in death by his father, John Andrew Hedrick, Sr., his mother, Marjorie Ellen Hedrick, and his brother Terry Hedrick.

John has five surviving siblings, Thomas Hedrick, Michael Hedrick, Janet Hedrick, Richard Hedrick and Ronald Hedrick. He is also survived by Paula Jo Wamsley, who is a very special cousin that John coined an honorary little sister, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Please join us for a celebration of life in honor of John Andrew Hedrick Jr on June 26 at 2 p.m. at Hendricks Town Park. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends telling stories and having a few laughs. We will have a cookout, with food provided, to share our memories of John with the ones who loved him most. All friends and family are invited, and we hope to see you there! – Vera, Michelle, & Melyssa. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for John Andrew Hedrick, Jr. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com