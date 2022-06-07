Mr. Joseph B. Gainer, age 86 years, a resident of Parsons, WV, passed way Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home. He was born October 2, 1935 in Parsons, a son of the late Braxton Burr Gainer and the late Grace Shaffer Gainer. He was married to Carol Yvonne “Bonnie” Gainer who preceded him in death May 16, 2016. Surviving is one son, Michael Gainer and Cherry Rehder, Sunset Beach, NC; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Also preceding him in death was one daughter, Tammy Jo Lothes. Joe attended the schools of Tucker County and was a graduate of Parsons High School. He was employed for many years as an electrician by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers prior to his retirement. Joe’s request for cremation has been honored. The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Joseph B. Gainer. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com.