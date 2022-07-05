Kathryn Darlene Rowan Canon, 72, a resident of Davis passed from this life on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Clarksburg.

Kathryn was born Monday, October 17, 1949, in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Cleveland Rowan and Ida Mae Anderson Rowan. On June 25, 1966, in Red House, MD, she married Terrance Canon, who preceded her in death on December 2, 2002. They had celebrated thirty-four years of marriage.

Left to cherish Kathryn’s memory are three children, Lucretia Bohon and husband, Bernie, Douglas Canon, and Susan Carmela Wise, seven grandchildren, Ian Raezer, Aidan Raezer, Whitney Crews, Trista Harper, Clarissa Bohon, Brandon Bohon and Cody Bohon, seven great-grandchildren, Orion Raezer, Mina Raezer, Chaylynn Ellirae Bohon, Chandler Bohon, Michael Crews, Kenneth Crews, and Evelyn Harper, a brother, Oakie King Rowan, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Kathryn in death besides her parents and husband, was a grandson, Kerry Raezer, and three brothers, Richard Earl Rowan, Jolly Jackson Rowan and Jimmy Rowan.

Kathryn attended the schools in Harrison County. She was a homemaker. Kathryn enjoyed gardening, canning, and fishing. She loved her grandchildren very much and spending time with them.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 4 until 5 p.m., the funeral hour. The Hostetler Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Kathryn Darlene Rowan Canon. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com