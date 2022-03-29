LOLITA CAROLYN HADDIX KALAR age 93, a resident of Mountain Memories Assisted Living facility, and a former resident of Parsons, WV departed this life Monday, March 21, 2022. She had been in declining health.

She was born on Friday, May 11, 1928 in Hambleton, WV. She was the daughter of the late Philip O. and Myrtle Ryan Haddix.

On October 10, 1948 in Parsons, WV she was married to Robert L. Kalar who proceeded her in death on Dec. 20, 2006. They had celebrated 58 years of marriage.

Surviving are one son Michael Lee Kalar (Joy) of Wake Forest, N.C. and two daughters, Madonna Carolyn Stokes (Richard) of Elkins, and Rebecca Marlayne Nestor of Parsons. Also surviving is one stepdaughter, Charlotte Kaye Lee (Jimmy) of Toms River, N.J.

She is survived by eleven Grandchildren, Allison Nestor, Valerie Angell (Greg), Gretchen Kalar, Cameron Kalar, Christie Orlowsky, Justin Smith, Cheryl Scott, Lisa Fazenbaker, Ian Fealy, Kiersten Reider, and Aiden Jack Fealy.

Also surviving are eleven Great Grandchildren, Dylan Simmons, Bekah Simmons, Xavier French, Lennox French, Jeremy Smith, Nola Smith, Ivy Smith, Nicole Orlowsky, Michael Angell, Lucy Angell and Walter Angell. Also surviving are two Great-Great Grandchildren, Braylon Simmons and Mia Dibartolomeo.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death was one daughter Jennifer Ellen Elza, one Granddaughter Angela Renee Simmons, three sisters, Louise Vachon, Rachel Snyder, Coleen Haddix and three brothers, Kenneth Haddix, Roland Haddix and Philip J. Haddix.

She was a graduate of Parsons High School with the Class of 1945.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Parsons, WV for 76 years where she was very active in her Church. For over 50 years she along with two other ladies did the flower arrangements for the Church altar. She was a member of the Wesleyan Service Guild, sang in the Church Choir, assisted with Sunday School classes, and was a member of the United Methodist Women.

Lolita was a homemaker for several years. She later went to work and was employed by the Continental Telecom Inc. and retired after 13 years of service.

She and her husband enjoyed a good life together. The did some traveling, they loved raising a garden and enjoyed many years of camping.

Her husband affectionately referred to her as “Little Flower” which ended up being used by many of her close friends.

The family received friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Parsons on Thursday, March 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. On Friday, March 25 Mrs. Kalar was moved to the Frist United Methodist Church at Parsons, where friends called from 1 until 2 p.m. the funeral hour. The Reverend James Snyder officiated and interment followed at the Bethel Cemetery at Holly Meadows. The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements for LOLITA CAROLYN HADDIX KALAR. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com