Mildred Grace “Millie” Plowman Snyder, 85, a resident of Thomas, passed from this life Monday, June 20, at West Virginia Caring Hospice Center in Elkins, WV. She had been in declining health.

Millie was born Tuesday, October 20, 1936, in Washington, DC, a daughter of the late Edward Earl Plowman and Roberta Grace Geiman Plowman. On January 19, 1957, in Elkton, MD, she was married to the late Donnie “Don” Elisha Snyder, to whom she was married to for forty-two years.

Left to cherish Millie’s memory are three children, Donnie Snyder and wife, Gail, of Fredericksburg, VA, Dale Snyder and wife, Melissa, of Augusta, and Donna Davis and husband, Freddie, of Thomas, twelve grandchildren, Danna, Chandra, Heath, Jessie, Holly, Ryan, Logan, Tyler, Makayla, Keisha, Hunter and Parker, thirteen great-grandchildren, Dillon, Austin, Katie, David, Natalie, Ella, Bailey, Harper, Rileigh, Paisley, Coalton, Hayes, and Beau, a brother, Robert Plowman of Marietta, GA, two sisters, Janet Peterson and husband, Leland of Dallas, TX and Doris Sasso of Astoria OR, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Millie in death besides her parents were two sons, Daniel Snyder and Dennis “Chip” Snyder, and two brothers, Edward Plowman and Richard Plowman.

Millie graduated Delhaas High School in Bristol, PA with the Class of 1955. She was employed as a switchboard operator at the Tucker County Hospital for fifteen years and had also worked as a librarian.

She enjoyed traveling, John Wayne movies, cooking, baking, and playing board and card games. Millie was a member of the Hendricks Pentecostal Church of God and the Parsons Church of God Ladies’ Prayer Group. She was a dedicated Sunday School teacher for many years. Millie was a volunteer for the WV Senior Companion Program and for Cortland Acres Nursing Home. She loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.

Visitation was held at the Hostetler Funeral Home on Thursday, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services was held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. Rev. Adam Snyder officiated, and interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery at Thomas. The Hostetler Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Mildred Grace “Millie” Plowman Snyder. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.