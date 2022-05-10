Robert Bruce Golightly, 71, of Davis, WV, passed away April, 19, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Jean Robert and Marjorie (Sluger) Dimc Golightly.

Robert was a graduate of Mountaineer High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed with Contel and later Frontier as a telephone technician and was a member of the union of communication workers. He loved traveling, motorcycles, hunting, fishing and carpentry. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by a son, Zachary Golighty of Big Sky, Montana; a brother, Bart Golightly, of Davis, WV; a sister, Patty (Dimc) Moore and husband David, of Hackettstown, NJ; a brother-in-law, Doug Martin of Davis, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Etta Martin, of Davis, WV.

At Robert’s request he was cremated and services will be scheduled at a later date. Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Golightly family at this time.